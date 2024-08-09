 Skip to content
1 dead, 4 in serious condition following head-on highway crash outside Field

The crash involved people from Alberta and the United States
Golden-Field RCMP are asking for witnesses who saw a fatal crash on Highway 1 outfield Field, B.C. on Wednesday, Aug. 7 to come forward.Black Press File Photo

A woman has died as a result of a two-vehicle crash that closed Highway 1 at Emerald Lake Road outfield Field on Wednesday, Aug. 7.

Around 12:20 p.m. that day, a pick-up from the United States carrying two passengers crossed the centre-line and struck an oncoming mini-van from Alberta carrying three passengers.

All five people were transported to hospital, two of which had to be air-lifted to Calgary.

The woman in the passenger seat of the pick-up truck has died due to her injuries. The other four are in stable but serious condition.

Highway 1 was closed for several hours in both directions as emergency services helped the five people and RCMP investigated the scene. An investigation by Golden-Field RCMP, the BC Highway Patrol Collision Reconstructionist, and the BC Coroners Service continues.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dash-cam footage is asked to contact the Golden-Field RCMP at 250-344-2221 with the file number 2024-1820.

