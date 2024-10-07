1 dead, 4 injured in serious single-vehicle rollover near Merritt

Police say a 4-door sedan carrying 5 people went off the road at high speed

Police in British Columbia say one person is dead and four others are injured following a serious single-vehicle rollover near Merritt.

RCMP were called to the scene at around 3:50 p.m. Saturday after receiving a report of a serious vehicle incident on Highway 5 north of Juliet Road.

Police say a four-door sedan which was carrying five people went off the road at high speed, eventually rolling before coming to a stop.

Four people were taken to hospital while one person was declared dead at the scene despite life-saving efforts from first responders.

Drive BC indicates the crash closed Highway 5 and halted traffic for hours, but the road has now reopened.

Police say the incident is under investigation and they believe speed was the cause.

RCMP spokesman Brett Urano says in a statement that they are sending their deepest condolences to the family and friends of those impacted.