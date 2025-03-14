 Skip to content
1 dead after reports of person found unresponsive on Whistler Blackcomb

RCMP say the investigation is ongoing
Lauren Collins
29633664_web1_220609-SUL-Project-swoop-SurreyRCMP_1
Surrey RCMP, pictured in June, 2022. Sea to Sky Whistler RCMP say a person is dead after being found unresponsive on Blackcomb Mountain March 13, 2025. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

Sea to Sky Whistler RCMP say a person is dead after being found unresponsive on Blackcomb Mountain Thursday morning (March 13).

RCMP were alerted by Whistler's Blackcomb ski patrol that an unresponsive female was found on the mountain. Patrollers were initially notified by an individual riding the gondola. 

The patrollers found the female and started "life-saving measures" and she was transported to the base of the mountain where B.C. Ambulance Service was waiting. However, police said she died after arriving at the health-care clinic. 

“We are deeply saddened by what transpired today,” Whistler Blackcomb COO Belinda Trembath said. “Incidents of this nature are felt by all of us, and Whistler Blackcomb’s sympathy and support are with the guest’s family and friends during this incredibly difficult time.”     

RCMP say a police investigation is ongoing alongside a B.C. Coroners Service investigation. Mounties are looking to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the incident. 

Police said that out of respect for those involved, no further information would be provided. A description of the woman or where she was found was not released by RCMP.

Lauren Collins

About the Author: Lauren Collins

I'm a provincial reporter for Black Press Media's provincial team, after my journalism career took me around B.C. since I was 19 years old.
