1 dead in car chase, shooting in northern B.C.

A man is dead after a car chase and subsequent shooting in Fort St. John, RCMP say.

North District Cpl. Madonna Saunderson said Fort St. John RCMP received multiple calls Monday (Jan. 8) around 7:40 Mountain time for reports of what appeared to be a car chase between three vehicles. Witnesses reported “hearing and seeing” gun shots exchanged between the vehicles as they travelled from 100th Avenue south on 90th Street.

A man, who is believed to be part of the chase and shooting, was found dead inside a vehicle near 97th Avenue and 90th Street, Saunderson said.

Police say at least two homes were hit by the gun fire, and investigators are asking anyone living in the area to examine their home for any damage and report it to Fort St. John RCMP.

Mounties are now asking for video footage from the public to further the investigation.

