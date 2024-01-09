 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. News

1 dead in car chase, shooting in northern B.C.

Police say 2 homes were hit by the gunfire
Lauren Collins
Lauren Collins
web1_20231121101152-655cd2a3cc0c7f1179ec7701jpeg
Fort St. John RCMP say a man is dead after a car chase and subsequent shooting on Jan. 8, 2023. The RCMP logo is seen on the shoulder of a superintendent during a news conference, Saturday, June 24, 2023 in St. John’s, Newfoundland. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

A man is dead after a car chase and subsequent shooting in Fort St. John, RCMP say.

North District Cpl. Madonna Saunderson said Fort St. John RCMP received multiple calls Monday (Jan. 8) around 7:40 Mountain time for reports of what appeared to be a car chase between three vehicles. Witnesses reported “hearing and seeing” gun shots exchanged between the vehicles as they travelled from 100th Avenue south on 90th Street.

A man, who is believed to be part of the chase and shooting, was found dead inside a vehicle near 97th Avenue and 90th Street, Saunderson said.

Police say at least two homes were hit by the gun fire, and investigators are asking anyone living in the area to examine their home for any damage and report it to Fort St. John RCMP.

Mounties are now asking for video footage from the public to further the investigation.

READ MORE: Man caught on video with his pants down smashing cars in Penticton

Lauren Collins

About the Author: Lauren Collins

I'm a provincial reporter for Black Press Media's national team, after my journalism career took me across B.C. since I was 19 years old.
Read more