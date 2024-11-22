1 dead in Coquihalla Highway crash: Hope RCMP

The 69-year-old Hope resident died at the scene

Hope RCMP have confirmed that one person has died as a result of a crash that took place on the Coquihalla Highway on Wednesday, Nov. 20.

Around 9:20 p.m., officers responded to reports of a crash between two vehicles in the 3200 block of the highway in the northbound lanes.

“Sadly, one of the drivers, a 69-year-old man from Hope, B.C., succumbed to injuries he sustained and was pronounced deceased at the scene,” said S/Sgt. Mike Sargent in a press release. “Our condolences go out to the family and friends of this individual.”

The northbound lanes of the highway were closed until 7 a.m. Thursday morning as officers and the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (ICARS) investigated and gathered information from the scene.

RCMP state an investigation is still ongoing but alcohol is not believed to be a factor.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, has dashcam footage, or has any information is asked to call Hope RCMP at 604-869-7750 with the file number 2024-50864.