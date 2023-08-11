1 dead in early morning crash on Holberg Road near Port Hardy

Second occupant was extracted from the wreckage and taken to hospital

A deadly pre-dawn car crash outside of Port Hardy this morning has claimed the life of one man and sent another to hospital.

According to a release from B.C. RCMP from spokesperson Cpl. Alex Bérubé, Port Hardy RCMP received a call just after 4:30 a.m. Aug. 11, about a serious collision on the Holberg Road, a few kilometres off Highway 19, just south of Port Hardy.

“Evidence gathered at the scene indicated that the driver, a 21-year-old man was trapped inside a black Mitsubishi Outlander and had to be extracted and transported to hospital for non-life threatening injuries. The passenger, a 24-year-old man, unfortunately died at the scene.”

Investigators are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact the Port Hardy RCMP at 250-949-6335.

READ ALSO: 1 person dies after fatal crash outside of Woss on Northern Vancouver Island