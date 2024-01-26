1 dead in Okanagan Connector crash

The crash happened on Tuesday, Jan. 23

One person is dead as a result of a crash that occurred on the Okanagan Connector on Tuesday, Jan. 23.

Around 7:40 p.m., Kamloops RCMP, Merritt RCMP, and BC Highway Patrol attended the crash which involved a semi-truck and a pickup truck on a stretch of highway between Merritt and West Kelowna near Hamilton Hill. Since attending the scene, Merritt RCMP conducted the initial investigation with Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Services (BCHP-CARS), Commercial Vehicle Safety Enforcement, and the Ministry of Transportation.

Upon investigation, it was found the semi-truck travelling eastbound collided with a pick-up truck when it slid off the highway into a ditch. The passenger in the pick-up truck was pronounced dead at the scene. Meanwhile, the driver of the pick-up truck was transported to hospital and treated for minor injuries. The driver of the semi-truck didn’t sustain any injuries and has been cooperating with the investigation.

During the investigation, it was also determined road conditions ‘were reported very poor’, according to BC Highway Patrol.

The crash closed the highway for more than 11 hours.

Merritt RCMP is asking anyone in the area with dashcam footage or who saw the events leading up to the incident to contact them at 250-378-4262 and refer to file number 2024-299.

