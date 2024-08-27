1 dead in submerged car that plowed through Gold River Highway barrier

RCMP look for information or dash cam footage after deadly crash between Campbell River and Strathcona Park Lodge

Campbell River RCMP are looking for witnesses to a fatal single-vehicle crash at midnight on Aug. 25.

RCMP responded to a report that a vehicle had gone down an embankment off the Gold River Highway at 12:30 a.m. on Aug. 25. The call came after a motorist noticed the highway barriers were out of place on Highway 28 between Campbell River and Strathcona Lodge.

Police found the vehicle fully submerged in water. The driver was not alive. Police also say there is no indication that anyone else was involved in the crash.

The RCMP Dive Team and the Campbell River Search and Rescue Team are working on recovering the vehicle and the deceased. Traffic will be affected, and traffic will be redirected.

Police are still investigating the causes of the crash.

Anyone with information or dash cam footage of the crash can contact the Campbell River RCMP at 250-286-6221.