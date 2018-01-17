1 in 4 B.C. consumers unable to pay bills, debt repayment: poll

Since interest rates first rose in July, poll suggests households across B.C. have had to tighten budget

One in four British Columbians are expecting to fall further into debt this year because of the increasing pressure of rising interest rates, according to a recent poll.

More than 40 per cent of respondents said they are within $200 of not being able to meet their monthly financial obligations, according to results released Wednesday by Ipsos Research.

Meanwhile, people across the province say they are increasingly worried about their ability to repay their debts.

Since interest rates first rose in July, respondants said they have been forced to tighten their budgets as they struggle to keep up with expenses and manage other rising costs, with 25 per cent saying they are unable to cover their monthly bills and repayments alltogether.

On Wednesday, the Bank of Canada increased interest rates by one-quarter point to 1.25 per cent. According to the poll, this mixed with the amount of disposable income declining by 17 per cent since June has left one-in-three respondents concerned with how further increases will impact debt rates.

“This all indicates rising debt costs are ramping up the financial pressure across the province,” the release said.

“Many people took advantage of rock bottom interest rates for everything from houses and cars to everyday purchases while few put money away for emergencies. If things don’t change drastically, thousands of British Columbians could be on the verge of a significant crisis over the coming year ahead.”

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Orcas put on a show near Hornby Island
Next story
SOGI rally disrupts school board meeting, but business carries on

Just Posted

Surfing social media costs driver $500

VicPD nabs driver on the phone at red light

Pellets shot at window of B.C. Transit bus

Bus was travelling near Craigflower and Admirals roads Wednesday morning when window was hit

No fast-track for Oak Bay United development

Committee suggested best way to save money is to show design and listen to community

Maritime Museum of B.C. brings sinking ship back to life in Victoria

Interactive exhibit traces the ill-fated journey of SS Princess Sophia

Victoria councillors begin to declare electoral intentions

Alto, Young follow their mayor in stating they will run again this fall

Victoria’s Our Place in desperate need of clothing donations

Downtown service provider feeling pinch from less frequent community clothing drives

Saanich signals support for in-fill developments in Gorge-Tillicum

The Gorge-Tillicum neighbourhood continues to experience infill. Council’s committee-of-the-whole signaled Saanich’s support… Continue reading

All the colours of the rainbow, in a cloud

Rare phenomenon spotted at Mount Washington

LIVE: Solitary confinement in Canadian prisons unconstitutional: B.C. Supreme Court

Associations argued that solitary confinement was inhuman

1 in 4 B.C. consumers unable to pay bills, debt repayment: poll

Since interest rates first rose in July, poll suggests households across B.C. have had to tighten budget

SOGI rally disrupts school board meeting, but business carries on

Chilliwack school board makes statement in support of B.C.-wide gender identity teaching resource

B.C. husband and wife honoured for saving each other’s lives

Couple presented with Vital Link Awards for quick use of CPR

154 remote B.C. communities to get high-speed internet

Government funding to bring subsea fiber optic cable to connect people on the coast

Kelowna West byelection called for Feb. 14

Four candidate race to replace departed former B.C. premier Christy Clark

Most Read