1 arrested after small plane allegedly highjacked from Vancouver Island

Suspect taken into custody after landing at Vancouver International Airport

A suspect was arrested at Vancouver International Airport after allegedly highjacking a small plane from the Vancouver Island area on Tuesday (July 15), police say.

Richmond RCMP received a report that a small passenger aircraft, a Cessna 172, had reportedly been highjacked from the Island and was entering into airspace near the Vancouver International Airport around 1:10 p.m., according to a news release from police.

Richmond RCMP, along with the Lower Mainland's police dog services and emergency response team and the RCMP Air Services, were deployed to the airport.

The release adds that police communicated with the YVR Emergency Operation Centre to "ensure a coordinated response focused on the safety and security of all involved."

Police said the plane safely landed at Vancouver International Airport at 1:45 p.m. and Richmond RCMP officers arrested the suspect "without incident."

Richmond RCMP added that as it is an active investigation, "with numerous factors still being assessed," no further details will be shared.

In a statement from Vancouver International Airport spokesperson, it said that some arriving flights at the airport Tuesday were diverted during a "security incident" involving a small, private aircraft. The incident prompted a temporary ground stop for arriving aircraft.

The ground stop continued for 39 minutes and nine inbound aircraft were diverted to alternate airports.

The statement says that flights are now operating normally in and out of Vancouver International Airport, but flight delays are possible.

This comes nearly two weeks after several Canadian airports, including Vancouver International Airport, were shut down after they were targeted with bomb threats on July 3.