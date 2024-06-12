 Skip to content
1 injured in attempted robbery at UBC, RCMP say

Police still looking for suspect
The RCMP logo is seen on the shoulder of a superintendent during a news conference, Saturday, June 24, 2023 in St. John’s, Newfoundland. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

RCMP is investigating after an assault with a weapon at a parkade on the University of British Columbia campus. 

University RCMP were called for an assault with a weapon near the Rose Garden parkade in the 6200-block of NW Marine Drive, just after 1:30 p.m. Wednesday (June 12), according to a release from police. Officers found the victim who was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

RCMP say initial information is that there was an attempted robbery, which led to an altercation where the person was injured. 

A suspect has not yet been found. 