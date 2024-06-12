1 injured in attempted robbery at UBC, RCMP say

Police still looking for suspect

RCMP is investigating after an assault with a weapon at a parkade on the University of British Columbia campus.

University RCMP were called for an assault with a weapon near the Rose Garden parkade in the 6200-block of NW Marine Drive, just after 1:30 p.m. Wednesday (June 12), according to a release from police. Officers found the victim who was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

RCMP say initial information is that there was an attempted robbery, which led to an altercation where the person was injured.

A suspect has not yet been found.