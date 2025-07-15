 Skip to content
1 man dead after 3-vehicle collision near Boston Bar, witnesses wanted

BC Highway Patrol seeking witnesses for Sunday afternoon collision that killed a driver
boston-bar-crash
The red Nissan Qashqai, on Highway 1 north of Boston Bar, was involved in a head-on collision with a red Ford Explorer and a black Nissan Pathfinder on July 13. The driver of the red Ford Explorer did not survive.BC Highway Patrol/Submitted

BC Highway Patrol are looking for witnesses and video after a 62-year-old Lytton man was killed in three-vehicle collision north of Boston Bar on Sunday (July 13). 

Highway Patrol and Boston Bar RCMP were on scene, 4 p.m. on Sunday on Highway 1, after a red Ford Explorer and a red Nissan Qashqai crashed head-on into a black Nissan Pathfinder.

With the exception of the driver of the Explorer, who did not survive, the other four drivers and passengers suffered no major or minor injuries from the crash. 

“Anyone who may have seen this collision, or who saw these vehicles in the minutes before the crash, is encouraged to call police,” said Cpl. Michael McLaughlin with BC Highway Patrol. “We also ask that all drivers use extra caution on undivided highways. Keep your full attention on the road, stay sober, and keep your speed down. We want to avoid more of these tragedies.”

Anyone who saw the collision, or has dash camera video, is asked to call the BC Highway Patrol Chilliwack office at 604-702-4039 and quote file 1501 2025-28918.

 

About the Author: Kemone Moodley

I began working with the Hope Standard on August 2022.
