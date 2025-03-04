Man found in crashed B.C. car dies after bullet fired through windshield

Fatal shooting marks first homicide in Surrey of 2025

One man is dead after being shot while in his vehicle Monday night in Newton.

Police in Surrey received reports of a shooting just before 5:30 p.m. on Monday (March 3) in the 7900-block of 120 Street in the Best Buy parking lot. Once on scene, police found the driver of a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds.

One man is dead after a shooting on 80 Avenue and 120 Street in the Best Buy parking lot on March 3, 2025. Shane MacKichan/Contributed to Peace Arch News

According to a photographer on scene, the vehicle had crashed into a tree in the parking lot.

The man died on scene despite life-saving measures, police noted in a press release.

Shortly after the shooting, Delta Police officers received reports of a vehicle fire on 64 Avenue and Westview Drive in Delta. Whether the vehicle is connected to the shooting is yet to be determined.

A vehicle on fire was located shortly after the fatal shooting. Shane MacKichan/Contributed to Peace Arch News

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) is investigating the incident, which marks the first homicide of the year in Surrey.

This is the first homicide confirmed in Surrey so far this year despite IHIT taking conduct of a Jan. 5 case where a man’s body was found inside an abandoned house that caught fire in the 9800-block of 138 Street.

“In 2024, there were nine homicides in Surrey. IHIT deployed 10 times but nine were confirmed homicides,” said Sgt. Freda Fong, spokeswoman for IHIT.

Surrey had 12 homicides in 2023. In 2022 there were 21, and 10 in 2021. In 2020 there were 12 homicides; 21 in 2019 and 15 in 2018.

The most the city recorded in any given year was 25 in 2013, breaking the previous record of 21 in 2005.

Since IHIT took over investigating homicides from the Surrey RCMP’s serious crimes section in June 2003 it has to date cleared 206 of the total 364 homicide cases it has investigated in Surrey. That is a clearance rate of 56 per cent. These cases, according to IHIT, “have been cleared by charge, recommended charge, or cleared otherwise.”

As the investigation is in the early stages and continues, officers are appealing to the public for information. Anyone who has details on the shooting is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-4448 or email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.ca.