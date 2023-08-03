 Skip to content
$1 million Lotto 6/49 ticket sold on Vancouver Island

Who wants to be a millionaire?

If you bought a Lotto 6/49 ticket for the Wednesday, Aug. 2 draw in the Comox Valley, you may already be one.

According to B.C.’s official lottery website, playnow.com, a ticket sold in Courtenay has won the $1 million “white ball prize.” The winning number is 09893649-01.

The “gold ball prize” of $36 million was carried over, and will be worth $38 million in Saturday’s draw.

The $5 million jackpot for matching all six numbers in the traditional draw was not won. The numbers drawn were 4, 7, 9, 25, 34 and 48. The bonus number was 42.

This is the sefcond million-dollar winning Lotto 6/49 ticket sold in Courtenay in the past two months.

