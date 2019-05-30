$1 million winning Lotto 649 ticket purchased in Victoria

How would you spend your winnings?

Double check your ticket as the number to match is 10850069-07. (Lotto 649)

One lucky person is waking up on the right side of the bed Thursday after the latest Lotto 649 draw. According to the guaranteed prize draw results, someone who purchased a ticket in Victoria has won $1 million.

That’ll get you a six-year stay at the Empress Hotel at its current rate or 83,333 burritos from Tacofino.

