1 of 3 Kittens abandoned in Kelowna scrap yard survives, has 'fighting spirit'

Three tiny newborn kittens were rescued from a Kelowna scrap yard Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025. Only one kitten survived and is now in foster care.

Three kittens were found abandoned in a Kelowna scrap yard last week, and while two have sadly lost their lives, one is hanging on and showing positive signs in foster care.

The tiny newborn kittens were discovered in various locations in the scrap yard on Thursday, Aug. 14. They were brought to an animal hospital, where they received emergency care.

“We were contacted by the finder who was working at the yard and requested he take the kittens directly to the animal hospital,” said Shannon Paille, manager of the BC SPCA Kelowna, in a press release. “Barely a day old, one still had the placenta attached.”

The yard worker searched for the mother and any other kittens that may have been in the yard, but did not find any.

“It’s heartbreaking to imagine these tiny kittens alone, without their mother or even each other for warmth and protection,” said Paille.

The BC SPCA is committed to covering the costs of the kittens’ emergency medical care.

Sadly, one of the kittens was in critical distress when they arrived at the hospital and had to be humanely euthanized. The other two kittens were kept in an incubator overnight and given fluids.

Despite great effort to stabilize her condition, the second kitten's health continued to deteriorate, and she was also euthanized.

“We found an amazing foster for the surviving kitten who is bottle feeding him every two hours and weighing him daily to make sure he is gaining weight,” said Paille. “They have an animal-safe heating pad for the little one to provide some comforting warmth so they can feel safe and secure. It is important for newborn kittens to be kept at a consistent temperature.”

Paille said the SPCA is cautiously optimistic about the surviving kitten's health.

“This kitten has a fighting spirit. The foster says he is eating well and is gaining weight.”

Anyone who would like to help this kitten and other animals in the BC SPCA's care can visit spca.bc.ca/donations-emergency-rescues.