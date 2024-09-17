1 of 3 pit bulls seized by Kelowna BC SPCA gives birth to 10 puppies

The two other pit bulls seized by the BC SPCA are in good health as well

Three pit bulls are now in the care of the BC SPCA after animal protection officers discovered them living in a home in Kelowna infested with rats, with the floors covered in dog feces and urine.

When officers seized the one male and two female dogs, they found one of the females to be heavily pregnant. The three dogs were all brought to the BC SPCA’s Penticton Veterinary Hospital.

According to Amrika Tikasingh, manager of the BC SPCA’s South Okanagan - Similkameen animal centre, Ellie, the pregnant dog, was x-rayed which showed she was in the late stages of pregnancy with a litter of 10 puppies. Henry, the adult male and Sugar, the other adult female, were determined to be healthy.

“This was a horrible situation for both the people living in the home and the dogs that were rescued,” said Tikasingh. “Large rats were seen jumping in and out of the windows and running throughout the home. The animal protection officers reported that the smell was overwhelming.”

Tikasingh added that in a misguided attempt to care for some baby rats, the residents put dog food out for them, which made the problem that much worse.

Luckily the BC SPCA stepped in just in time to ensure Ellie, the pregnant dog, could get the right care before she went into labour.

Ellie gave birth at the animal centre to 10 puppies.

“Sadly, one of the puppies did not thrive, but Ellie found comfort in a soft squeeze toy that she must have with her at all times,” said Tikasingh. “She was clearly grieving the loss of her puppy. “

Tikasingh said Ellie is a good mom and the rest of the puppies are all progressing well with no health concerns.

“We are currently collaborating with the vets at the BC SPCA’s Penticton Animal Hospital to stabilize Ellie’s weight as she is currently underweight, but we are working hard to make sure she makes a full recovery. As soon as Ellie is ready, she will be scheduled for spay surgery. It is obvious that Ellie has had far too many litters for a dog of her age,” explained Tikasingh. “This sweet girl with so much love to give needs a break from being pregnant.”

The puppies will be available for adoption when they are eight weeks old. Ellie will be available for adoption when she has recovered from her spay surgery. Henry has already found his forever home and Sugar is currently available for adoption.

