1 person airlifted to hospital following 2-vehicle crash north of Qualicum Beach

Fire Chief: Both drivers required extrication using jaws of life and cutters

One person was airlifted to hospital following a two-vehicle crash Thursday (May 2) afternoon north of Qualicum Beach.

Fire Chief Mark Taylor said the Bow Horn Bay Fire Department responded to the incident on Highway 19A at Sunny Beach Road.

“Both vehicles had a lone occupant,” said Taylor, adding both drivers required extrication using the jaws of life and cutters.

Taylor said BCEHS air ambulance landed near the scene and one of the persons involved in the incident was flown to Victoria with undisclosed injuries.

— NEWS Staff

READ MORE: Night firefighting a Canadian first for Parksville helicopter company