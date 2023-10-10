 Skip to content
1 person dead after Thanksgiving auto crash in Qualicum Beach

RCMP: Driver experienced medical issue on Island Highway
PQB News Staff
(File photo)

One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Qualicum Beach on Thanksgiving Monday (Oct. 9).

Oceanside RCMP confirmed a person experienced a medical issue and their vehicle drove off the Island Highway, close to the Shady Rest. The driver died.

BC EHS was called out at 9:11 a.m. and responded with three ambulances and one air ambulance.

“Paramedics cared for one patient but did not transport anyone to hospital,” BC EHS said in a statement to the PQB News.

— NEWS Staff