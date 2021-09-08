Black Press Media file

Black Press Media file

1 person dead following two-vehicle crash near Port McNeill

The other person involved in the crash was checked out and had no known injuries

A person has died after a two-vehicle collision at the Hyde Creek turnoff on northern Vancouver Island.

The crash happened Tuesday, Sept. 7 around 8:30-9 a.m., says Port McNeill Sgt. Curtis Davis.

“We can’t speculate on what happened until we get a collision reconstruction report back, which likely won’t be for a couple months.”

The other person involved in the incident was checked out and had no known injuries.

Davis added charges are pending and the RCMP won’t be commenting anymore as it’s now a coroner’s file.

@NIGazette
editor@northislandgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

motor vehicle crashRCMP

Previous story
Here’s what you need to know about B.C.’s new vaccine card
Next story
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Sept. 7

Just Posted

An unspecified number of positive COVID-19 tests among players has led to the cancellation of the first regularly scheduled game of the Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League season. (VIJHL.com)
Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League cancels season opener in Colwood due to COVID-19 cases

Saanich crews extinguished a fire in the 3200-block of Wascana Street Wednesday morning. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff) Saanich crews extinguished a fire in the 3200-block of Wascana Street Wednesday morning (Sept. 8). (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)
Saanich couple woken by strange smell discover house on fire

Another three residents at Sunset Lodge long-term care home in Esquimalt have died from COVID-19, Island Health announced Sept. 8, bringing the death toll from the Aug. 27 outbreak to four. (Google Maps)
3 more residents die from COVID-19 at Esquimalt long-term care home

Domestic students pursuing a degree in dentistry in Canada, including at the University of Victoria, pay on average the highest undergraduate tuition fees, while future teachers pay the lowest. (Black Press Media File)
Dentistry students drill down the most for tuition fees in Canada