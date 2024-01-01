1 person dead in New Year’s Day house fire in B.C.

4 occupants managed to escape a home that caught in South Surrey

A New Year’s Day house fire in South Surrey has claimed one life. Four people managed to escape the residence in the 14300 block of 26 Avenue, but a fifth person was located deceased inside the building, say Surrey RCMP. (Shane MacKichan photo)

One person has died following a house fire in South Surrey.

The fire, which engulfed a house in the 14300 block of 26 Avenue, began early this morning (Jan. 1), according to police.

A Surrey RCMP release issued Monday, notes that four occupants managed to escape the building and are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, however a fifth person was located deceased inside the home.

Police were called to the scene at around 6:45 a.m. and arrived to find the residence fully engulfed in flames, which were being contained by fire crews.

The investigation is in the early stages and officers, in partnership with Surrey Fire, are making efforts to determine the exact cause of the fire.

Officers are conducting neighbourhood canvassing and speaking with witnesses. Meanwhile, 144th Street is currently closed in both directions and travellers are asked to find alternate route

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 and quote file# 2024-125.

If you wish to make an anonymous report please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca.