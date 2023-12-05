1 person dies in early morning structure fire in Port McNeill

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation

A building caught fire early this morning in Port McNeill, claiming the life of one person.

“At around 1:30 this morning Port McNeill Fire Rescue was dispatched for a structure fire on Campbell Way at the Haida Way Motor Inn,” wrote PMFR in a social media post. “Upon arrival flames were showing from one side of the building.”

PMFR jumped into action and quickly knocked down the fire, and then a thorough search through the hotel for extensions was done.

“Unfortunately there was one fatality in the fire,” added PMFR. “The cause of the fire is under investigation.”

PMFR thanked the Hyde Creek Volunteer Fire Department, Port Hardy Fire Rescue, BCEHS, and the Port McNeill RCMP “for all their help and hard work on scene.”

Port McNeill RCMP Corp. Spencer Mylymok stated the fire was initially reported to police as a disturbance, “however, a fire inside one of the motel rooms was quickly discovered by scene witnesses.”

That was when the RCMP located the body of “a deceased individual in the room where the fire was believed to have originated,” noted Mylymok. “Police are actively working to confirm the identity of the deceased, as well as identifying their next of kin.”

Mylymok confirmed the person had recently been living in the area, and the BC Coroner Service, RCMP Island District General Investigation Section, RCMP Forensic Identification Services and an RCMP Fire Investigator, will all be assisting with the investigation. The fire is being treated as suspicious until proven otherwise and they are not ruling out criminality.

“We’re leaving all our investigative options open,” he said, adding, “The Port McNeill RCMP would like to thank the local volunteer fire services for the quick and timely response to this incident. While it was tragic that one person lost their life, their efforts greatly contributed to a safe evacuation for other guests and staff at the establishment.”