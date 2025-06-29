1 person dies in fire at Parksville mobile home park

Fire department: Cause of blaze under investigation

One person has died as a result of a fire in Parksville on Saturday, June 28.

Parksville Fire Rescue responded to a fire at a mobile home park on Corfield Street North shortly before 7 p.m., according to Assistant Fire Chief Cam Cruickshank.

As firefighters rushed to the scene, additional calls were made to 911 dispatch due to the large volume of smoke generated by the fire.

"When our duty officer arrived on scene, he found a mobile home with fire coming from multiple windows and fire spreading to another mobile home to the east," Cruickshank told the PQB News.

The first crew on scene extinguished both the main fire and the fire that had spread to the neighbouring home, he added.

"There were reports that the occupant was still inside the structure and unfortunately crews did find the homeowner deceased," Cruickshank said.

Parksville Fire responded with five vehicles and 20 members and was assisted by Oceanside RCMP, BC Ambulance and BC Hydro, he added.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.