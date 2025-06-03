 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. News

1 person dies in house fire on Denman Island

Three tanker trucks supplied water to the scene, and 22 firefighters responded to the call
Marc Kitteringham
Marc Kitteringham
denman-island-fire
Denman Island fire trucks. Denman Island Fire / Facebook

One person has died in a house fire on Denman Island early Tuesday morning. 

On June 3, at approximately 3 a.m., Denman Island fire crews responded to a structure fire on Thomas Road. The duty officer was first on scene, and was followed by a pumper and rescue truck. Crews deployed hoses to extinguish the fire, and to protect nearby trees and other buildings. 

Three tanker trucks supplied water to the scene, and 22 firefighters responded to the call. In all, about 5,000 gallons of water were used to contain and suppress the fire.

"Sadly, a single individual perished in the fire," a social media post by Denman Island Fire Rescue says. "No firefighters were hurt or injured. DIFR extends its sincere condolences to all those touched by this loss."

The Denman Island Fire department declined to comment further, out of respect for those in the community dealing with this loss. 

Marc Kitteringham

About the Author: Marc Kitteringham

I joined Black press in early 2020, writing about the environment, housing, local government and more.
Read more

More News

International students hit hard by food insecurity, suggests B.C. university
International students hit hard by food insecurity, suggests B.C. university
French company acquires long-running B.C. construction business
French company acquires long-running B.C. construction business
Active wildfire north of Fort Nelson re-closes Alaska Highway in B.C.'s far north
Active wildfire north of Fort Nelson re-closes Alaska Highway in B.C.'s far north