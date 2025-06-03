1 person dies in house fire on Denman Island

Three tanker trucks supplied water to the scene, and 22 firefighters responded to the call

One person has died in a house fire on Denman Island early Tuesday morning.

On June 3, at approximately 3 a.m., Denman Island fire crews responded to a structure fire on Thomas Road. The duty officer was first on scene, and was followed by a pumper and rescue truck. Crews deployed hoses to extinguish the fire, and to protect nearby trees and other buildings.

Three tanker trucks supplied water to the scene, and 22 firefighters responded to the call. In all, about 5,000 gallons of water were used to contain and suppress the fire.

"Sadly, a single individual perished in the fire," a social media post by Denman Island Fire Rescue says. "No firefighters were hurt or injured. DIFR extends its sincere condolences to all those touched by this loss."

The Denman Island Fire department declined to comment further, out of respect for those in the community dealing with this loss.