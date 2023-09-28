1 person taken to hospital after head-on crash on Island Highway

BC Highway Patrol charge one driver in Nanoose Bay collision

One person was taken to hospital after a head-on vehicle collision on the Island Highway in Nanoose Bay Wednesday (Sept. 27).

BC EHS responded to the two-vehicle crash shortly after 11:24 a.m. on the highway near the intersection with Hillview Road.

Three ambulances responded and one patient was taken to hospital in stable condition, according to BC EHS.

“One of the vehicles was coming off Hillview Road and crossing the southbound lanes to get to the merge lane to go northbound and that’s where the collision occurred between two compact cars,” said Cpl. Travis Strong of BC Highway Patrol.

Nanoose Volunteer Fire Department also responded to the incident and confirmed the crash was head-on and each vehicle had a single occupant.

BC Highway Patrol charged the driver turning left with failure to yield on a left turn.

— NEWS Staff