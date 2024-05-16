1 person taken to hospital with burns following Vancouver Island house fire

Bow Horn Bay Fire Department contains blaze to single room

One person was transported to hospital with burn injuries after a house fire in Bowser on Thursday (May 15).

Bow Horn Bay Fire Department responded to the incident at a house on Callow Road and were able to enter quickly, despite zero visibility and high heat conditions, according to Fire Chief Mark Taylor.

The fire was confined to the room of origin and patients were stabilized by emergency support services, Taylor added.

READ MORE: Parksville Fire Rescue responds to brush fire near gas station

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but currently not considered suspicious, according to Taylor.

Bow Horn Bay received automatic mutual aid from the Coombs-Hilliers, Dashwood and Qualicum Beach fire departments. No firefighters were injured.

— NEWS Staff