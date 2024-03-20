1 stabbed in Vancouver after reports of man chasing people with knife

Police say 46-year-old man in custody

Police have arrested a 46-year-old man who is alleged to have stabbed someone in downtown Vancouver Wednesday (March 20).

The Vancouver Police Department says a witness called 911 just before noon to report a man chasing people down with a knife near Smithe and Beatty streets. The caller told police one person had been stabbed.

Officers responded to the intersection, next to BC Place, and found the suspected assailant nearby. They arrested a 46-year-old man who is believed to have carried out the attack.

The victim was taken to hospital where VPD says he was treated for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries and later released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact VPD.

