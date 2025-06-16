1 still missing after vehicle crashes into Squamish River: RCMP

3 people able to escape vehicle and get to safety; RCMP say water levels unsafe for recovery

RCMP say one person is still unaccounted for more than two days after a single-vehicle crash into the Squamish River over the weekend.

First responders were called to the single-vehicle collision into the Squamish River on Saturday (June 14) around 2:30 a.m. There were four people in the vehicle at the time of the crash, and three were able to get to safety but one person is believed to have not made it out of the vehicle.

RCMP said Monday that search-and-rescue teams have done both aerial and ground searches along the water and shoreline, but the vehicle and missing occupant have not yet been found.

Police said the river in this area is "exceptionally deep and fast-flowing due to spring runoff, making conditions hazardous."

Squamish RCMP is in contact with the RCMP's underwater recovery team. However, due to the current water levels and the unknown location of the vehicle, police added that recovery is not possible at this time.

RCMP added officers will continue to monitor the conditions and re-assess the recovery efforts as water levels recede and visibility improves.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, police said.