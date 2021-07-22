RosieMay Fitchett was attacked by a dog at a beach in Nakusp on July 15. (Photo via GoFundMe)

RosieMay Fitchett was attacked by a dog at a beach in Nakusp on July 15. (Photo via GoFundMe)

1-year-old in hospital following dog attack on Nakusp beach

Over $13,000 has been raised for the family on GoFundMe

One-year old RosieMay Fitchett was allegedly attacked by a dog at a Nakusp beach on July 15.

According to the GoFundMe page set up to help with medical costs.

The family was at the beach for their weekly picnic and RosieMay was in her aunt’s arms when a dog on a leash bit her face.

She was rushed to the local hospital and then sent to Kelowna.

So far, she has had one reconstructive surgery, one plastic surgery and a blood transfusion.

An update to the page on July 21, states there is a chance RosieMay will have to be transferred to the BC Children’s Hospital.

RosieMay’s first birthday passed while she was in the hospital.

As of July 22, most than $13,000 has been donated to the family through the GoFundMe page.

The Arrow Lakes News is in touch with the family and has reached out to the RCMP for more information about the incident.

READ MORE: Edgewood evacuated due to Michaud Creek wildfire

 

@ArrowLakesNews
editor@arrowlakesnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

dog attackNakusp

 

One-year-old RosieMay of Nakusp is currently in the Kelowna General Hospital being treated for a dog bite. (Contributed-Sarah Warren)

One-year-old RosieMay of Nakusp is currently in the Kelowna General Hospital being treated for a dog bite. (Contributed-Sarah Warren)

Previous story
Value of 2020 residential construction in Sidney close to $75 million
Next story
RCMP add officers to help with B.C. Interior wildfire evacuations

Just Posted

Pamphinette Buisa (left), Canadian rugby sevens player, competes in her first-ever Olympic Games in Tokyo. (Photo courtesy of Rugby Canada)
Langford-based women’s sevens rugby team a unified force for Tokyo Olympics

#MyBelmont is a 22-acre community with 160,000 square feet of commercial space recently developed by Crombie REIT for first-time home buyers, working professionals and down-sizers. (Photo courtesy of #MyBelmont)
Langford’s #MyBelmont neighbourhood reveals fourth and final phase

Construction values in Sidney almost totalled $75 million in 2020, according to the draft annual report before Sidney council. (Black Press Media File)
Value of 2020 residential construction in Sidney close to $75 million

Members of the Island Health team Carlee Bushell (back row left), Dr. Mike Benusic, Charlotte Brown, Kaylee Gray, Matt Erickson (front row left) and Mike Munro in front of the health authority’s new mobile vaccination clinic, the Vax Van. (Kiernan Green/News Staff)
Island Health launches mobile first-vaccination clinic across south island communities