10 cats abandoned on Highway 97 near 70 Mile House

The cats were healthy and are now up for adoption through the BC SPCA website

A queen cat with her five kittens who were abandoned on the side of the road near 70 Mile House over the Thanksgiving long weekend. (BC SPCA photo)

1 / 1 A queen cat with her five kittens who were abandoned on the side of the road near 70 Mile House over the Thanksgiving long weekend. (BC SPCA photo) Advertisement

Ten cats, including a pregnant mother and five kittens, were found abandoned on the side of the road near 70 Mile House over the Thanksgiving weekend.

Jodi Dunlop, manager of the British Columbia Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (BC SPCA)'s Vancouver Animal Centre, said the cats were taken to her facility for care. She noted the cats were found in a canvas pet carrier by a motorist driving back to her home in Vancouver over the long weekend. Dunlop said the carrier had been left in a truck pullout and the motorist stopped to investigate.

“She pulled over and was shocked to discover 10 cats including a mom and her five kittens and a pregnant cat in the carrier,” Dunlop said.

After discovering the cats, Dunlop said the motorist called her husband who called the BC SPCA's animal helpline. From there the helpline contacted Dunlop and informed her the cats were on their way to Vancouver. She said she and her team began to prepare to take in the cats,

“The finder later informed us that she would be arriving in Vancouver very late on Monday, too late for us to bring them into the animal centre, so they stayed overnight in her home, and she brought them in the next day.”

Dunlop said the cats were given a full veterinary examination and checked for identification. While all the cats were healthy, there was no indication of ownership.

After arrival, Dunlop said the nursing mother and her five kittens were placed in a foster home, as was the pregnant mother a few days later. The day she arrived at the centre she gave birth to another five kittens.

"This kind woman saved more than 10 cats, she saved 15!” Dunlop remarked.

While this story had a happy ending, the BC SPCA wishes to remind the public that it is an offence under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Acts and the Criminal Code of Canada to abandon animals for any reason. If anyone is struggling to care for animals or can no longer do so, they're asked to call the BC SPCA’s Animal Helpline at 1-855-622-7722.

Some of the abandoned cats are currently available for adoption. Anyone interested in adopting them or any other animals in the B.C. SPCA's care can do so by going to adopt.spca.bc.ca.