10-day search ends in tragedy: missing kayaker found dead on Kootenay Lake

21-year-old from Creston went missing April 30

After an extensive 10-day search, the RCMP have located the body of a missing 21-year-old in the depths of Kootenay Lake.

During the late evening of May 9, the Creston man was recovered near the area he was last seen known as "Trashcan Beach", at a substantial depth. He had been missing since April 30, when his kayak capsized.

Thanks were given to the RCMP National Underwater Recovery Team for their advanced skill and professionalism in the large scale search. The man's family were on scene supporting the search and kept informed throughout the process.

"This team worked tirelessly throughout the past several days," said Sgt. Brandon Buliziuk, Creston RCMP commander. "The result is very sad, however, we hope this will help bring some closure to the family as they proceed through this grieving process."

Buliziuk also recognized numerous volunteer agencies such as Search and Rescue for their passionate efforts throughout the past couple of weeks.

"The Creston RCMP would like to send our most sincere condolences to the many family and friends of the deceased young man," he said.

Out of respect for the family, no further information, including the deceased man’s name, will be released by the RCMP.

Victim Services remains available to help anyone affected by this tragedy. Get in touch by contacting 250-428-9313.