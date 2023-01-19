One of ten malamute huskies found on a rural property two hours north of Fort St. John. (Photo courtesy of BC SPCA)

One of ten malamute huskies found on a rural property two hours north of Fort St. John. (Photo courtesy of BC SPCA)

10 dogs left outside without food or water after B.C. owner hospitalized in Alberta

Malamute huskies found by BC SPCA officers tethered on a rural property in northeastern B.C.

The BC SPCA had to hire a cargo plane for its latest rescue mission.

Members of the non-profit were called into a rural property two hours north of Fort St. John in northeastern B.C. recently after 10 malamute huskies were found abandoned there. The dogs’ owner had been hospitalized in Edmonton, Alta. and had left the pups tethered outside without food or water.

When SPCA officers arrived, they said they had to drive about 150 metres off the main road to reach the property and walk even further back to find the dogs.

“When the dogs saw our officers approaching they began barking frantically – they were so excited to see people,” Senior Officer Eileen Drever said in a statement.

The officers immediately gave the huskies food and water, and checked them over for any health issues.

“The dogs ate voraciously – once they had been fed, they settled right down and were very calm and friendly.”

Once officers got in touch with the owner and confirmed they were okay with surrendering the dogs, the SPCA members got down to figuring out how to transport the ten of them.

“Because of the remoteness of the property and the snowy winter conditions, we had to come up with a creative solution to transport them to Prince George as quickly as possible,” Drever said.

They settled on a multi-pronged approach, hiring a cargo plane to transport six of the dogs and using a truck for the remaining four.

All ten are now safe and recovering in Prince George.

READ ALSO: Surrey judge gives man house arrest after cop finds him drunk in taxi with rifle

READ ALSO: ‘Desperate’ need for immediate refugee housing: Okanagan not-for-profit calls for help

BC SPCA officers rescued ten malamute huskies off a rural property in northeastern B.C. after their owner was hospitalized in Alberta. (Photo courtesy of BC SPCA)

BC SPCA officers rescued ten malamute huskies off a rural property in northeastern B.C. after their owner was hospitalized in Alberta. (Photo courtesy of BC SPCA)

BC SPCA officers rescued ten malamute huskies off a rural property in northeastern B.C. after their owner was hospitalized in Alberta. (Photo courtesy of BC SPCA)

BC SPCA officers rescued ten malamute huskies off a rural property in northeastern B.C. after their owner was hospitalized in Alberta. (Photo courtesy of BC SPCA)

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BCSPCADogsnorthernbc

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Sign denying status cards as ‘suitable’ ID at Port Hardy liquor store sparks uproar
Next story
Cowichan Tribes frustrated by lack of progress on hospital work dispute

Just Posted

Traffic back up on the corner of Garnet Road and Cedar Hill Road (Courtesy of Janet Black)
VIDEO: Saanich resident cites ‘extremely dangerous mix’ in demand for road changes

Block Kitchen + Bar opened in Victoria Friday (Jan. 13). (Brendan Mayer/News Staff)
Hip ‘designed to share’ restaurant opens doors in downtown Victoria

Sooke is a fishing hotspot for five species of salmon and halibut. (Contributed - Fishing-Booker)
Sooke one of the best places to fish in Canada: survey

The house where a serious assault with an edged weapon took place on April 25, 2017. (Black Press Media file photo)
2 men charged in 2017 vicious machete attack, robbery in Oak Bay