10 to 15 cm of snow expected to blanket parts of Vancouver Island

Much of Vancouver Island is forecasted to have a white Christmas Eve, Environment Canada says

Heavy snow is expected to fall later today for much of Vancouver Island.

In a weather warning issued Sunday, Environment Canada said a pacific frontal system will move onto Vancouver Island today. Meanwhile, cold artcic air is already in place along B.C.’s coast.

West and and north Vancouver Island will be hit by snow in earnest, before precipitation eases to flurries or rain showers by the evening.

Snowfall accumulations exceeding 10 cm are possible, particularly for inland areas and over higher terrain, Environment Canada warned.

Communities along the immediate coast of west Vancouver Island, such as Tofino, can expect the snow to be mixed with rain at times and lesser snowfall accumulations.

Strong southeasterly winds may also give some blowing snow.

East Vancouver Island will see snow develop in the afternoon, with 10 cm of accumulated snow expected for Qualicum Beach to Campbell River by the late evening.

Snowfall amounts will diminish gradually as the system moves south.

