10-year-old boy missing after car plunges into Arrow Lake

RCMP Underwater Recovery Team and search and rescue members are searching the waters after accident

Police divers are searching the waters near Nakusp for a 10-year-old boy missing after the car he was in went off the highway and plunged into Arrow Lake.

Police said the accident happened about 3 p.m. Wednesday, about 34 kilometres north of Nakusp, near Halcyon Hot Springs.

The car, a red Toyota Matrix, went off Highway 23 and down a steep embankment into the lake, police said.

The car’s driver, a 37-year-old male, and an 11-year-old girl were able to get out of the vehicle before it sank. However, a third passenger, a 10-year-old boy, is missing. The three are from the New Denver area.

Nakusp RCMP and other emergency personnel arrived on scene and took the man and girl to hospital. They were treated for injuries and later released, police said.

The accident closed Highway 23 in both directions for several hours.

Search and Rescue began searching Wednesday for the missing boy and vehicle. The search resumed Thursday with assistance from the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team.

West Kootenay Traffic Services, a traffic reconstructionist and the Nakusp RCMP are continuing to investigate the cause of the accident.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the accident to contact police.

