10-year-old Vancouver Island DJ plans New Year’s Eve party for charity

Profits from DJ Connor’s event will go to Society of Organized Services

DJ Connor Smyth will be spinning tunes as host of a New Year’s Eve dance party for children and parents at Qualicum Beach Community Hall.

The event starts at 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 31 and wraps up at 6 p.m., with all profits going to the Society of Organized Services (SOS).

Expect plenty of catchy songs by the likes of DJ Tiesto, DJ Marshmallow, Talyor Swift and ‘Gangnam Style’ by South Korean rapper Psy.

“Getting everyone dancing is my favourite,” Smyth said. “So they’re not just sitting on a chair the whole time and doing nothing.”

This won’t be 10-year-old Smyth’s first DJ gig, but if all 100 tickets sell, it will be his largest yet. He recently DJ’ed Oceanside Elementary’s fall dance party, as well as some events in North Vancouver, where the family relocated from over the summer.

“Yes I’m a kid but I also have tons of deep songs, upbeat songs and crazy dance songs,” said Smyth.

The family went to Ibiza last year and Connor was inspired when he saw DJs perform there, said his dad, Dave Smyth.

Connor told his parents he wanted to rent a hall and have a party.

“And Mom and Dad thought, ‘well that’s not gonna happen,’” Dave said. “But he came to us with a bit of a plan and said he wanted to sell tickets.”

That first party was a success and sold 60 tickets. After DJing several events, Connor has been able to pay back his parents, donate to charity and keep a little for himself.

His next step is hopefully to create a few remixes of his own.

For this New Year’s Eve event, he will get some help from his brother Callum, who will be in charge of serving snacks and drinks.

Tickets are $10 and include admission, as well as a glow stick and three tickets that can be exchanged for chips, candy, juice and water. A parent or guardian is expected to attend with their child, and adults and infants get in for free.

There will be lots of seating for anyone not dancing, plus stations for drawing and doing puzzles, and even a few table tennis tables.

Tickets are available online via Eventbrite. Qualicum Beach Community Hall is located at 644 Memorial Ave.