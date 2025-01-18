100 pound concrete bear sculpture stolen from Metro Vancouver porch

Coquitlam RCMP said the sculpture “holds significant sentimental value”

Police are on the lookout after a large concrete sculpture of a bear weighing about 45 kilograms was stolen from a porch of a home in Port Coquitlam, B.C.

Mounties say the sculpture owner called police on Jan. 11 to report the theft from their home.

Police say they conducted an extensive search of the area in the Metro Vancouver community, but did not turn up the bear or any suspects.

The missing sculpture is of a dark grey bear standing upright on its back legs with its mouth wide open as if it’s roaring.

Police called the theft “brazen” and are asking for the safe return of the “unique” statue to its owners.

Const. John Graham with the Coquitlam RCMP says the sculpture “holds significant sentimental value” due to it symbolizing the “respect and admiration” of the owners toward the local bear population.