The 100 lb pumpkin that was stolen for a second time from Sunview Market in Oliver. (Photo from Facebook)

100-pound pumpkin stolen a second time from B.C. business

According to security footage, a man and woman took the pumpkin on Oct. 20 at 8:20 p.m.

Oliver’s Sunview Market has had it’s 100 lb pumpkin stolen for the second time.

According to a Facebook post by Parmjeet Dhaliwal, the pumpkin had been carved by store employees and was on display outside on Oct. 21. Still images captured from the store’s security camera, which Dhaliwal included in her post, show a female in a white coat and black pants and a male in a black coat and pants taking the pumpkin at approximately 8:20 p.m.

READ MORE: Oliver inventor lifted the fruit industry to new heights

Dhaliwal added in her post that is the second time the pumpkin has been stolen, but did not clarify when it was first stolen or how the store retrieved it.

Many residents in the community have commented on Dhaliwal’s post to express their disappointment in the alleged theives, and those in the area are asked to be on the lookout for the individuals in the security footage or for the pumpkin itself.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Jordyn Thomson | Reporter
JordynThomson 
Send Jordyn Thomson an email.
Like the Western News on Facebook.
Follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘Fortress-like’ fence keeping Victoria and BC Housing divided

Just Posted

‘Fortress-like’ fence keeping Victoria and BC Housing divided

The 2.4-metre fence is double the permitted height and topped with spikes

Greta Thunberg declines invitation to Victoria due to time, not ferry emissions

Thunberg confirmed that she will be joining a climate strike at the Vancouver Art Gallery on Friday

Langford bike shop sells first bamboo bike on Vancouver Island

The bamboo frame has been tested in Germany, Taiwan, and Australia

Greater Victoria hosts Francophone Games for first time, 700 volunteers needed

Volunteers do not need to be fluent in French

Saanich officer suspended for counselling alleged sexual assault victim not to report

Misconduct allegations of Saanich police force detailed in OPCC report

Raptors Bling: NBA champions receive their rings in pre-game ceremony

There are over 650 diamonds — at a weight of 14 carats — in the 14-karat yellow gold ring

POLL: Are you satisfied with the result of the federal election?

The ballots have now been counted and the dust has settled on… Continue reading

‘Havoc and chaos:’ Alberta separatist group gains support as Liberals re-elected

The idea is getting interest from people in Saskatchewan, Manitoba and parts of British Columbia

Feds finally decriminalizing drugs possible – but it’s up to Jagmeet Singh, expert says

National pharmacare was one of Singh’s most highly-touted platform policies

In the news: Wexit, Brexit and Trump sparks outrage

There’s been a surge of support for an Alberta separatist group

Jody Wilson-Raybould should use social media to amplify her voice: experts

But being an Independent has never been easy

Horvat’s hat trick lifts Canucks to 5-2 win over Red Wings

First career three-goal game for Vancouver captain

Runners brave wet, windy weather for Ucluelet’s 20th Edge to Edge

“The spirit of the runners I have nothing but compliments.”

Estheticians can’t be forced to wax male genitals, B.C. tribunal rules

Langley transgender woman Jessica Yaniv was ordered to pay three salon owners $2,000 each

Most Read