B.C. Hydro responding to second power outage of the day in Greater Victoria

A second power outage has hit Greater Victoria Saturday morning, this time affecting B.C. Hydro customers in the Metchosin area.

Crews will be heading to an outage affecting 2,300 customers in the #Metchosin area. They'll be sharing updates here: https://t.co/RkxgpglNZN pic.twitter.com/FaD9LETS4r — BC Hydro (@bchydro) October 6, 2018

While B.C. Hydro initially reported that 2,300 customers were affected, an updated report says that number is closer to 900. Crews are investigating.

B.C. Hydro is also working to restore power to 1,000 customers in Colwood and Langford affected by a power outage that occurred on Saturday morning at 2:37 a.m. after a car crash.

Crews are on scene and expect power to be restored there by 10 a.m.

Crews are hoping to have power restored to the area by 10 a.m. Updates here: https://t.co/RphNPM1byb #Colwood #Langford https://t.co/tS4ZF5O7da — BC Hydro (@bchydro) October 6, 2018

Watch BC Hydro’s outage map for updates.