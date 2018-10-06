The outage in Colwood and Langford, which occurred at 2:37 a.m., was caused by a car crash. (B.C. Hydro outage map)

B.C. Hydro responding to second power outage of the day in Greater Victoria

Crews working to restore power in Metchosin, Langford, Colwood

A second power outage has hit Greater Victoria Saturday morning, this time affecting B.C. Hydro customers in the Metchosin area.

While B.C. Hydro initially reported that 2,300 customers were affected, an updated report says that number is closer to 900. Crews are investigating.

B.C. Hydro is also working to restore power to 1,000 customers in Colwood and Langford affected by a power outage that occurred on Saturday morning at 2:37 a.m. after a car crash.

Crews are on scene and expect power to be restored there by 10 a.m.

