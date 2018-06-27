$10,000 worth of tools stolen from Central Saanich construction site

Police say thieves would have needed a moving truck

A construction site in Central Saanich was robbed earlier this month.

Police say more than $10,000 worth of tools were stolen from a home construction site in the 7000-block of Wallace Drive.

The theft happened sometime between the morning of June 7 and the afternoon of June 8.

According to police, the suspects likely would have required a moving truck or a similar vehicle to load all of the items.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Central Saanich Police Department at 250-652-4441 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 to stay anonymous.

