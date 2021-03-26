Heather Kitsul, registered nurse, prepares vaccine doses earlier this month at the immunization clinic at Nanaimo’s Beban Park social centre. (News Bulletin file photo)

Heather Kitsul, registered nurse, prepares vaccine doses earlier this month at the immunization clinic at Nanaimo’s Beban Park social centre. (News Bulletin file photo)

100,000 Vancouver Island residents now immunized against COVID-19

Island Health celebrates reaching milestone in vaccine dose administered

More than 100,000 Vancouver Island residents have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Island Health issued a press release Friday, March 27, “celebrating a historic milestone” as far as the number of residents who have received their first dose of vaccine.

The health authority says 13 per cent of the Island’s population and counting, or more than one in eight people, have now been immunized.

Dr. Richard Stanwick, Island Health’s chief medical health officer, noted said he’s proud of his team’s work as part of the largest and most complex immunization effort in history.

“I’m optimistic for what this milestone represents in our collective fight against COVID-19,” Stanwick said.

Island Health noted that more than 11,500 of the 100,000 doses have been administered to members of about 50 First Nations communities in partnership with those First Nations and the First Nations Health Authority.

Close to 20,000 staff and residents of long-term care and assisted-living facilities have received a first dose after clinics were held at each of those 115 facilities on the Island. There have also been close to 5,000 vaccine doses administered to residents and staff of independent-living facilities and more than 4,000 to individuals in home care. More than 27,000 health-care workers prioritized under the province’s immunization plan have received vaccine protection, as well.

There have been clinics for seniors 80-plus on Gabriola, Denman, Hornby and Quadra Islands and in Tofino, Ucluelet, Port Alice, Port McNeill, Port Hardy and Sointula, and clinics for all adults in Port Renfrew, Sayward, Woss, Zeballos and Kyuquot.

Island Health’s call centre has booked more than 90,000 appointments. Starting at noon today, March 27, seniors aged 74 and over can start calling to book immunization appointments. Phone lines are open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. seven days a week and seniors or someone calling on their behalf should call 1-833-348-4787.

Island Health noted it will begin administering second doses to people approximately 16 weeks after they received their first dose, and said those people will be contacted when it is time to schedule their booster.

READ ALSO: B.C.’s rising COVID-19 infection rate hits 800 for Thursday

READ ALSO: Victoria surpasses Nanaimo in new COVID-19 cases

READ ALSO: Stay informed about COVID-19


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Nelson snowbank injury case heard in Supreme Court of Canada
Next story
Runners face shoe shortage due to surging demand, COVID-related supply issues

Just Posted

Business owners successfully convinced Victoria city council to keep the 1000-block of Broad Street closed to traffic at least until the end of 2021. (Don Denton/News Staff)
Success of Broad Street closure prompts more permanent version in Victoria

Council votes to keep 1000-block for pedestrians through 2021, monitor it for 2022

A rendering of Hockley House. (Rendering courtesy of the CRD)
New affordable housing units almost ready in Langford

Residents start moving into Hockley House in early April

The Agency has fired two of its real estate agents following sexual assault allegations made against them online. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)
Two Victoria real estate agents fired following sexual assault allegations

The Agency Victoria says it is shocked and deeply disturbed

Chicken sandwiches, butter chicken and cheeseburgers are the most ordered items by Victoria residents on SkipTheDishes in 2021 so far. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria residents love their chicken and cheeseburgers, SkipTheDishes says

One Victoria resident has placed 193 orders with SkipTheDishes this year, more than two a day

This graphic shows the signage for the temporary mural proposed for a building in the 2400-block of Beacon Avenue. (Something Yellow Studio/Sidney Business Improvement Area Society)
Sidney shoots down temporary mural planned to build community spirit

Critics called it work ‘generic’ while questioning its artistic quality

SpaceX space junk burning in night’s sky on March 25, 2021. (screenshot of u/ArcMaster video/Reddit)
VIDEO: SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket debris spotted burning in night’s sky

Hundreds took to social media showing videos and photos of Elon Musk’s space project

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of March 23

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

(Black Press Media file photo)
POLL: Do you know someone being driven out of Greater Victoria by housing costs?

With the steady rising in housing costs, more and more people are… Continue reading

The Supreme Court of Canada. Photo: Supreme Court of Canada photo gallery
Nelson snowbank injury case heard in Supreme Court of Canada

Decisions 2015 lawsuit have been appealed twice

Heather Kitsul, registered nurse, prepares vaccine doses earlier this month at the immunization clinic at Nanaimo’s Beban Park social centre. (News Bulletin file photo)
100,000 Vancouver Island residents now immunized against COVID-19

Island Health celebrates reaching milestone in vaccine dose administered

Comox Valley RCMP responded to a home north of Courtenay Thursday following an incident with an SPCA officer. File photo
Island man arrested following shooting, standoff near Courtenay

Reports indicate police were called to the home following a visit by an SPCA investigator

Up to 75 per cent of Indigenous people living on-reserve in B.C. do not hold a valid driver’s licence, according a UBCIC discussion paper. (Pixabay.com)
First Nations leaders seek removal of roadblocks in B.C.’s driver’s licensing system

Barriers documented in new discussion paper

Glen Assoun, the Nova Scotia man who spent almost 17 years in prison for a crime he didn’t commit, stands outside Supreme Court in Halifax on Friday, July 12, 2019. A police watchdog in British Columbia will investigate whether RCMP in Nova Scotia broke the law when they destroyed evidence in the case of Glen Assoun, who was wrongfully convicted of murder in 1999. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
B.C. watchdog to investigate whether police broke the law in Glen Assoun case

He spent nearly 17 years in prison for a murder conviction the Supreme Court overturned in 2019

Orange Shirt Day founder and executive director Phyllis Webstad is hoping Bill C-5, to establish Orange Shirt Day, Sept. 30, as a National Day for Truth and Reconciliation will pass in the House of Commons. (Monica Lamb-Yorski file photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Orange Shirt Day Society calls on Conservatives to support a National Day of Reconciliation

“It’s time to do the right thing,” said founder, executive director Phyllis Webstad

Most Read