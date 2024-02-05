$1,000s in merchandise stolen from B.C. home improvement stores

RCMP ask for help identifying alleged theft and fraud suspect after cases in Nanaimo and Saanich

Police in Nanaimo are asking for the public’s help to identify a man they say is a suspect in multiple thefts and frauds at home improvement stores on Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland in recent months.

According to an RCMP press release, incidents at Lowe’s stores in Nanaimo, Saanich and New Westminster have resulted in the theft of upward of $30,000 in merchandise.

According to the release, police working with loss prevention officers learned the suspect allegedly buys several items, then steals other items. He then returns to the business a short time later to obtain refunds on the items he legitimately purchased.

“Based on video obtained from security cameras, investigators have been able to narrow the suspect pool down; however, they are hoping the public can help to positively identify the suspect,” said reserve Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman, in the press release.

The image police provided, from last June, show a suspect about 5-foot-10 with dark receding hair and a beard. Anyone with information that can help identity this individual is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote file No. 2023-20220

