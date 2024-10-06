102-year-old Langford vet gets mail surprise

Strangers across the world have wished former fighter pilot, Donovan Nixon, a happy birthday and thanked him for his service

Don Nixon with Marlene Graham, the person behind the call for cards to the veteran, and her aunt, Glenda Graham.

Greetings cards from across Canada and as far as Australia have been filling the mailbox of Donovan Nixon, a decorated Second World War veteran in Langford, wishing him a happy birthday and thanking him for his service. But the puzzled 102-year-old Langford resident has no idea who the global well-wishers are.

Unknown to the former bomber pilot, a close friend had posted an appeal on social media asking for people to bombard Nixon with cards for his birthday on Sept. 17 and for Remembrance Day.

“Last Remembrance Day was not a good one for him, so this one I want to blow out of the sky,” said Marlene Graham in her post. “Just so he [knows] that what he did to help us will not be forgotten.”

“It’s not very often we have the chance to say thank you to a Second World War serviceman. One lady said it nicely, ‘Lest we forget, let’s not forget Don,’” she adds.

After reaching out for help to celebrate Nixon, Graham says she was unsure if anyone would take notice of her plea. She needn’t have worried, as people responded in their droves.

“May your day be full of warm and happy memories … thank you for your service and helping build our country,” said Roy and Beverly Schuetz from Prince Albert, Sask., in their message to Nixon, a sentiment echoed in the piles of cards in the war hero’s home in the retirement community, Cherish at Central Park.

“Michael, one of my sons went down to pick up the mail … and there's mail from [as far as] Australia,” says Nixon about the moment his son returned from his mailbox, arms full of cards, postcards and letters from around the globe. “My son said, ‘Dad, what are you doing? Look at them all.’”

“I’m blown away,” said Graham about the response. “I was so scared the cards weren't gonna come … this is more than I could ever dream.”

Graham had hoped her part in the wave of cards to Nixon would remain a secret, but unfortunately her cover had already been blown by someone who had seen her post on Facebook.

“I've got to answer all these,” jokes Nixon. “Because of you,” he adds smiling wryly at Graham. “You’re going to have to help me sort them all out.”

The pair became close after Nixon befriended Graham’s aunt, 89-year-old Glenda Graham, who also lives in Cherish. In the time they have known each other, Nixon has regaled Graham and her aunt with stories about his time in the war.

One story he shares often is about returning from a flight during the Second World War; a rattling noise could be heard in one of his bomber’s wing fuel tanks. When they took a look inside, they found an unexploded incendiary shell.

“There were times when I thought I'll never reach 18 years of age,” says Nixon. “I was very lucky.”

“Somebody out there said, ‘Hey, 102 is okay, but how you got there is another question,” he jokes.