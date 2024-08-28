$10.5M land purchase to expand Okanagan Lake Provincial park

The 11.4 hectares will be added to the park following consultation with local First Nations

Okanagan Lake Provincial Park between Summerland and Peachland will be expanding with the purchase of 11.4 hectares of formerly private waterfront property.

The province, in partnership with the BC Parks Foundation, has invested $10.5 million to acquire the property. The foundation put up $2.4 million towards the purchase.

“British Columbians love B.C. and want to keep it beautiful, and that’s what this project is all about,” said Andy Day, CEO of BC Parks Foundation. “This newly protected area means more places where families and friends can enjoy time together in nature, and more habitat for wildlife along a stunning lakefront. We’re grateful to Wells Gray Tours, the Colin and Lois Pritchard Foundation, the Wilson 5 Foundation, Environment and Climate Change Canada, and our partner BC Parks for their support in protecting this special place so everyone can enjoy it forever.”

Located on the north side of Okanagan Lake Park, the land includes approximately 436 metres of shoreline with important habitat for at-risk species, such as freshwater mussels, Lewis’s woodpecker and western screech owl.

Future use of the land will be informed through consultation with First Nations and stakeholders, which is one of the steps required before the land is legally added to the park.

“The popularity of the Okanagan Lake Provincial Park campgrounds and day-use areas are all the testimony you need to prove the public has an insatiable appetite for recreation opportunities on Okanagan Lake,” said Patrick Van Minsel, mayor of Peachland.

B.C. has 1,050 provincial parks, recreation areas, conservancies, ecological reserves and protected areas, covering more than 14 million hectares or approximately 14.4 per cent of the land base.

Okanagan Lake Provincial Park was established in 1955, according to BC Parks. The property had been listed for sale by the Chamberlain Property Group for $12 million.

The property is located on the north side of the park and south of the Fitzpatrick Estate Winery at Greata Ranch.