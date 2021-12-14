Daniel Arbour, Area A director of the Comox Valley Regional District, pictured with Hornby Island Coop manager Lisha Scott, who welcomed her new neighbours. Photo supplied

$11.2 million Hornby Island deal reached to expand Tribune Bay Provincial Park

Province will take over operations of neighbouring campsite, tie it to beach

  • Dec. 14, 2021 4:30 p.m.
  News

Natural, cultural and recreational values are set to gain protection through a proposed park addition that includes an existing private campground.

The Province of B.C. has purchased two properties for $11.2 million near Tribune Bay Provincial Park on Hornby Island.

A news release says the 9.6 hectares of combined land are intended to be added to the 95-hectare park known for unique rock formations, sprawling white sandy beach and warm, shallow bay. The purchase will connect the park to the 135-site Tribune Bay Campground with this addition of forest land and beachfront.

Daniel Arbour, Area A director of the Comox Valley Regional District, thanks BC Parks and Mid Island-Pacific Rim MLA Josie Osborne for the holiday gift.

“BC Parks has an excellent reputation of balancing recreation and ecological protection, which fits perfectly with Hornby community values,” Arbour said. “Between BC Parks and the CVRD, this announcement means that close to 50 per cent of the island will be parks, which is something to celebrate for residents and visitors alike.”

The two properties include the last remaining beachfront on Tribune Bay and adjoining forest land, in addition to the existing private campground. The province will operate the campground as it is until it develops long-term plans to improve the visitor experience at Tribune Bay Park. Future improvements on the newly acquired lands could include walk-in sites catering to active transportation, such as cycle touring, hiking or kayaking.

Future plans will be informed through consultation with First Nations and stakeholders on topics such as:

* ecological health, including seasonal water scarcity;

* providing inclusive and family-oriented outdoor recreation opportunities;

* respect for the history of the island, including Indigenous history; and

* contribution to sustainable tourism and economic opportunities on the island, while respecting transportation and community impacts.

Through the acquisition of private land, the province adds land to the parks and protected areas system, which is one of the largest and most-diverse parks systems in the world.

