11 B.C. health colleges amalgamate into 2

Effective Friday (June 28), the colleges of dietitians, occupational therapists, physical therapists, opticians, optometrists, psychologists and speech and hearing health professionals have been combined into the new College of Health and Care Professionals of B.C. The new College of Complementary Health Professionals of B.C. will regulate chiropractors, massage therapists, naturopathic physicians, traditional Chinese medicine practitioners and acupuncturists.

Health Minister Adrian Dix says the amalgamation of health-profession colleges is part of the provincial government's plan to modernize the regulatory framework that began in 2018.

He said it helps "ensure health professions are regulated more consistently and robustly, which is good news for patients as well as the people that provide the services."

The two new colleges are the final amalgamations, which followed the Health Professions and Occupations Act receiving royal assent on Nov. 24, 2022 and the June 7 appointment of the new Office of the Superintendent of Health Professions and Occupations Oversight leader Sherri Young.

This follows several other amalgamations since 2018.

B.C.'s three nursing colleges were combined into one in September 2018. In August 2020, the College of Physicians and Surgeons combined with the College of Podiatrists. In September 2020, the nursing college was amalgamated with the College of Midwives. B.C.'s four oral-health colleges amalgamated into one to cover dentists, denturists, dental assistants, therapists, hygienists and technicians in September 2022.