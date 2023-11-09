11 taken to hospital after school bus crashes into Burnaby home

All children in stable condition, according to BC Emergency Health Services

A Burnaby school bus collided with another vehicle and crashed into a home on Thursday morning (Nov. 9), sending 11 people to hospital.

Burnaby RCMP Corp. Michael Kalanj said the two-vehicle collision occurred shortly before 8 a.m. in the area of Canada Way & 16th Avenue. Police, fire crews and six ambulances were called to the scene.

The BC Emergency Health Services said 11 patients were taken to hospital, all of them in stable condition. It didn’t say if those injured were all students or included the drivers as well. Kalanj said he believed there were about a dozen students in total on the bus, all of them high schoolers.

He said it’s too soon to say what may have caused the crash.

Canada Way remains closed in both directions between Graham and 17th avenues.

More to come.

