(Keri Coles/Oak Bay News)

11 temperature records broken on Mother’s Day in B.C.

Hot temperatures to continue this week throughout the province

It was another scorcher this weekend throughout British Columbia with multiple temperature records broken around the province. And the current heat wave shows no signs of letting up, with many communities expected to see a lot of sunshine and blue sky throughout the work week as well.

According to Environment Canada, 11 records were broken on Mother’s Day including one that had been standing for more than 100 years.

The old record of 31.1 degrees for May 13 was set in Agassiz in 1912 and the mercury pushed 31.3 degrees yesterday to set a new record. In addition to Agassiz, the following areas also had their old records broken:

  • Bella Bella 25.3 (old record 25.3 in 2016)
  • Campbell River 27.5 (old record 26.1 in 1973)
  • Clinton 25.3 (old record 24.4 in 1973)
  • Comox 26.6 (old record 25.6 in 1925)
  • Pemberton 34 (old record 30.6 in 1924)
  • Port Alberni 32.1 (old record 31.1 in 1939)
  • Powell River 26.1 (old record 25.6 in 1959)
  • Sechelt 28.1 (old record 27.2 in 1959)
  • Squamish 29.6 (old record 28.7 in 2016)
  • Whistler 29 (old record 27.2 in 1960)

Looking ahead to the Victoria day long weekend, communities on Vancouver Island will see temperatures reach into the low 20’s. Across the water in Greater Vancouver and the lower mainland it will be a few degrees cooler, but still lots of sunshine and a few clouds.

The forecast for the Okanagan and the Kootenays could see some showers later in the week, but Monday and Tuesday are expected to top 30 degrees. While the northern parts of the province will hover between the high teens along the water to the mid-20’s further inland, making this week one of the sunniest of 2018 throughout British Columbia.


ragnar.haagen@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

(Keri Coles/Oak Bay News)

Previous story
No more mandatory counselling for man convicted of perjury in Air India bombing
Next story
Going home at night didn’t stop the abuse

Just Posted

Province gives green light to therapeutic recovery community in View Royal

Government providing $4.7 million in funding to Our Place Society

West Shore RCMP kept busy with calls for hot dogs left in vehicles

Police urge residents not to leave pets in vehicles after weekend spike

UPDATED: Kennedy Stewart pleads guilty after he, Elizabeth May charged in pipeline case

Both MPs face criminal contempt charges after allegedly violating a court order

Going home at night didn’t stop the abuse

Student of the former Tsartlip Indian Day School still struggles to have voice heard

Potentially hazardous mould found in Canadian warship

The military officer in charge of naval engineering says the health of sailors remains the navy’s top priority

UPDATE: IIO investigating after car smashes through Victoria coffee shop early Monday morning

Police say the same vehicle nearly hit a police cruiser shortly beforehand after travelling through a stop sign

Man exposes himself on Campbell River bus

Police seeking public’s help in identifying suspect

Review head named Agriculture Land Commission chair

Jennifer Dyson, former ALR commissioner, replaces Frank Leonard

New alert system passes first real test in Canada with Amber Alert

Alert issued for Ontario boy was successfully sent out

11 temperature records broken on Mother’s Day in B.C.

Hot temperatures to continue this week throughout the province

Sooke inspires feature film

Filmmaker Trevor Holt wrote film based on people and places in Sooke

B.C. flood watch to intensify over next week

Heat wave speeding up snowmelt process

No more mandatory counselling for man convicted of perjury in Air India bombing

But other parole conditions still apply

Victims of ‘devastating’ floods get provincial financial aid

Disaster Financial Assistance is now available for eligible British Columbians affected by flooding

Most Read