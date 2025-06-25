12 active measles cases in B.C., public health reports

B.C. Centre for Disease Control says there have been 17 new cases reported since June 19

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control says there are 12 active measles cases in the province, with possible exposures on four BC Ferries routes.

A total of 49 measles cases have been reported in the province since the beginning of the year, with 17 of those since June 19, according to an information bulletin Tuesday (June 24). The 17 new cases since June 19 were reported in the Fraser, Interior and Northern health authorities.

The bulletin is advising people of several locations where people may have been exposed to measles between June 16 and 21. Possible exposure locations include Chilliwack, Kamloops, Surrey, Victoria and the Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay ferry terminals.

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control says BC Ferries is reaching out to employees and reserved customers who were on board the specific sailings.

People who may have been exposed to measles may develop symptoms up to three weeks after exposure. If people were exposed between June 16 and 21, they could develop symptoms up to July 12.

Chilliwack on June 16:

Mark’s - 45737 Luckakuck Way, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Redwing Shoe Store - 8249 Eagle Landing Pkwy #716, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Walmart - 8249 Eagle Landing Pkwy, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.



Kamloops on June 16:

Denny’s Restaurant - 570 Columbia St., from 12 p.m. to 2:45 p.m.

Aberdeen Mall - 1320 Trans-Canada Hwy, from 1 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Earls Restaurant - 1210 Summit Dr, from 6:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Shoppers Drug Mart -1210 Summit Dr. from 9:30 p.m. to 11:35 p.m.



Chilliwack on June 18:

Ahmad Barber Shop, 7325 Vedder Rd #100, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.



Kamloops on June 18:

Castles and Cottages - 347 Victoria St., from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.



BC Ferries and Tsawwassen Ferry Terminal on June 20:

Tsawwassen Ferry Terminal - 1 Ferry Causeway, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

12 p.m. Coastal Celebration ferry from Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay

2 p.m. Coastal Celebration ferry from Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen

6 p.m. Coastal Celebration ferry from Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen

8.pm. Coastal Celebration ferry from Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay

Victoria on June 20:

Hot and Cold Café - #1 - 313 Cook St., from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.



Surrey on June 20 and 21

Marriot Civic Autograph Hotel, 13475 Central Ave, Surrey, from 8:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. on June 20, and from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on June 21.