Words ‘blood’ and ‘gang’ appear to be spraypainted in red on the side of a building in pictures accompanying the release (West Shore RCMP)

Spray painting youths arrested for mischief: West Shore RCMP

The girls, aged 12 and 13, were released to their parents and are required to appear in court

West Shore RCMP report arresting a 12-year-old and a 13-year-old who witnesses say were spray painting on public property in Langford.

On Sunday May 5, a witness reported seeing the youth spray painting a building and hydro box near the bus exchange on Station Avenue in Langford, the department said in a release.

The RCMP located the two girls, who witnesses identified as the offenders, it reads.

“Both girls were arrested for mischief and released to their parents,” said West Shore RCMP. They will be required to appear in court, they add.

“Defacing public and private property effects the community in several ways. One of which is the sheer cost of cleaning up the damage, but also graffiti has the potential to attract other criminal activity to the area,” said Cst. Saggar, Media Relations Officer of the West Shore RCMP.

swikar.oli@goldstreamgazette.com

Most Read