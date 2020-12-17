Todd and Nicole Cameron dressed son Jack up as 12 characters from various holiday movies, including Bruce Willis’s character from <em>Die Hard</em>. (Nicole Cameron photo)

Todd and Nicole Cameron dressed son Jack up as 12 characters from various holiday movies, including Bruce Willis’s character from Die Hard. (Nicole Cameron photo)

12 days of Christmas movies: Nanaimo toddler stars in holiday classic photo shoots

Family shares photos of son dressed as characters from Die Hard, Elf and more

Christmas movie nights can still happen in COVID-19 times and a Nanaimo family is taking that even further, re-enacting holiday classics with their young son.

Todd Cameron and his wife Nicole have been dressing up their son Jack as characters from cinematic and TV movies, photographing him and posting the images on social media. Cameron said he drew inspiration from a Christmas comedy.

“I’d seen an ad for Elf, which I’ve seen many times … I thought it’d be great to see our son wearing a getup like that,” he said. “That spurred on an idea to do as many characters as we could for the season and we ended up with 12 classic movie characters and crafted the costumes and my wife did the photography and [we] had fun trying to get a one-year-old to make some poses and facial expressions. He did really well actually.”

Along with Will Ferrell’s Buddy character, the Camerons cosplayed Jack as characters from Die Hard, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, Home Alone, A Christmas Story, A Charlie Brown Christmas, Rudolph the Red-Nose Reindeer, Gremlins, Bad Santa, Jingle All the Way and Love Actually.

Cameron said his son didn’t really understand what was happening, but the results were priceless.

“We just put him in a bunch of crazy outfits and scenarios and put him around some props and just hoped for the best. To be honest, he did some really great facial expressions for some of them,” Cameron said. “For the Kevin McCallister from Home Alone, he’s got a mischievous grin and for the Clark Griswold one, he saw our Christmas lights for the first time … he kind of gave this big wide-eyed expression, which worked out really well. For the Die Hard one, we just kept throwing a candy cane into this big cardboard tin-foil vent I made and he kept crawling in there.”

Pandemic restrictions are in place for the holidays and Cameron hopes the pictures make people smile.

“It’s more important this year than other years,” said Cameron. “I know we’re not going to be able to see our family, so for our family to get these kind of pictures and see Jack in these scenarios, and also just for other people that have been sharing or commenting on the photos online, they seem to be extra thankful that we’re sharing some of our Christmas joy with them.”

Some don’t consider Die Hard a Christmas movie, but Cameron will hear none of that.

“There’s Christmas references throughout it. It happens on Christmas, there’s Christmas music and there’s a great happy ending, so I don’t think you need any more than that, really,” said Cameron.

To view the photos, go here.

READ ALSO: Nanaimo man has viral hit with Schitt’s Creek tribute

READ ALSO: Nanaimo couple completes real-life Back to the Future trilogy


reporter@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow Karl on Twitter and Instagram

ChristmasNanaimo

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
10 Greater Victoria people, businesses named COVID heroes
Next story
Fundraiser launched for family of missing navy sailor, as HMCS Winnipeg returns home

Just Posted

Each of VIATEC’s COVID heroes was awarded an “AstroDot” custom trophy made by local artist Russel Papp. (Courtesy of VIATEC)
10 Greater Victoria people, businesses named COVID heroes

VIATEC announced the heroes in a livestreamed event Dec. 17

A sailor is missing from HMCS Winnipeg, which was headed back to Esquimalt after deployments in the Asia-Pacific region. (Twitter/HMCS Winnipeg)
Fundraiser launched for family of missing navy sailor, as HMCS Winnipeg returns home

Duane Earle believed to have gone overboard HMCS Winnipeg on Dec. 14

In a whirlwind of a year, Sarah Shaw and her husband met, married, moved to Victoria and bought a sailboat that they plan to move onto in April. (Courtesy of Sarah Shaw)
Greater Victoria residents share positive pandemic experiences

Silver linings come from challenges of COVID-19

Island Health has reported a COVID-19 outbreak at Saanich Peninsula Hospital. (Arnold Lim/Black Press)
Third person dies from COVID-19 at Peninsula hospital outbreak

20 test positive cases identified, three people have now died

The former Woodwynn Farm property now officially belongs to the Tsartlip First Nation. (Black Press Media file photo)
Tsartlip First Nation takes possession of former Woodwynn Farm

Leadership of Nation now consulting membership for best future use

The Shaw Centre for the Salish Sea named its new octopus Henry in honour of provincial health office Dr. Bonnie Henry. Henry was released back into the sea on Dec. 16. (Photo by Bob Orchard/Shaw Centre for the Salish Sea)
VIDEO: Henry, the giant Pacific octopus named for B.C. doctor, released back into the sea

The male cephalopod spent six months at Sidney’s Shaw Centre for the Salish Sea

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Dec. 15

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

(University of Oxford / John Cairns)
POLL: Will you get the COVID-19 vaccine?

After months of uncertainty and ever-tightening restrictions, the end of the pandemic… Continue reading

A child in the community places flowers at the site where a Surrey mom was killed by a runaway cargo van on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. On Thursday, dozens of people from the community came together to pay tribute to the mom. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
Dozens pay tribute to Surrey mom killed by runaway cargo van while walking with children

Police say the woman was walking her children home from school

Todd and Nicole Cameron dressed son Jack up as 12 characters from various holiday movies, including Bruce Willis’s character from <em>Die Hard</em>. (Nicole Cameron photo)
12 days of Christmas movies: Nanaimo toddler stars in holiday classic photo shoots

Family shares photos of son dressed as characters from Die Hard, Elf and more

Sooke musician Katrica Kadoski is releasing After the Shipwreck, an album in honour of her former partner who tragically died from a sudden heart attack in 2018. (Cathryn E. Tremain photo)
Sooke musician releases album for former partner who tragically died from heart attack

“This album has been Buckley’s cough syrup for my soul,” says singer-songwriter

B.C. Finance Minister Selina Robinson speaks to the legislature’s pre-Christmas session to approve more COVID-19 spending, Dec. 10, 2020. (Hansard TV)
Rising income, real estate tax hold B.C. deficit at $13.6 billion

Cost of next COVID-19 payments up to $1.7 billion

Shopping mall food court in Surrey, B.C., Thursday, Dec. 4, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
Another 673 people diagnosed with COVID-19 in B.C. Thursday

Virus testing being refined, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

B.C. Environment and Climate Change Strategy Minister George Heyman speaks during an announcement at Burns Bog, in Delta, B.C., on Monday, June 29, 2020. The British Columbia government is setting a new target for reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 2025 after determining it is further from reaching its climate action goals than previously forecasted. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. behind on climate goals, sets new 2025 emissions target to stay on track

New emissions target requires greenhouse gases in B.C. to fall 16 per cent below 2007 levels by 2025

Most Read